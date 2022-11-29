Outgoing UNICEF Representative pays farewell call on Foreign Minister

Madam Anne-Claire Dufay, the outgoing United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Ghana, has paid a farewell call on Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said during the meeting, Madam Dufay commended the Government of Ghana’s commitment to collaborating with UNICEF and noted the positive progress the two sides have achieved during the past five years in areas such as health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, emergency preparedness, education, and child protection.

She also encouraged the Government of Ghana to continue to invest in these areas in all other regions of Ghana.

In response, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, applauded UNICEF and its stakeholders such as KOICA for their outstanding efforts over the years in supporting young people to become entrepreneurs.

She further expressed the Government of Ghana’s readiness to continue to collaborate with UNICEF to make further progress in areas such as Sanitation and, Women and Child Protection.

The Minister expressed the hope that the new UNICEF Representative would build on the strong foundation laid by Madam Dufay.

The outgoing UNICEF Representative was accompanied by Mr Charles Abani, the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Ghana; Mr Fiachra McAsey, the UNICEF Ghana Deputy Representative, and Mrs Eulette Ewart, UNICEF Ghana Chief in-charge of Communication and Advocacy.