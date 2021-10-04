Outgone MDCEs pledge unflinching support for NPP

Outgone Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Upper East Region have pledged their unflinching support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to enable the Party break the eight-year rule of political parties in Ghana.

Mr Williams Aduum, the former Dean of the MDCEs who made the pledge on behalf of the outgone MDCEs, emphasized that, “We will continue to support the Party, we are going to support the Party 100 per cent.”

The former Dean gave the assurance at the 2021 Regional Annual Delegates Conference of the NPP in Bolgatanga held on the theme; “Reflect to break the eight.”

Mr Aduum, who is the immediate past MCE for the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, said the outgone MDCEs would embrace the theme, and “Do whatever we can to break the eight” in their respective constituencies.

He further expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National, Regional, and Constituency Executives of the Party for the support they received during their tenure in office as Chief Executives.

“We will in turn give that same support to the nominees and those who are already confirmed,” the former MCE assured.

So far, three Municipalities and two Districts, namely the Bolgatanga Municipality, Kassina-Nankana and Builsa North Municipalities, Bolgatanga East and Builsa South Districts have confirmed the President’s nominees for the position of Chief Executives, while Assembly Members for the Nabdam District rejected the nominee.

Addressing members of the Party, Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, said apart from reflecting to break the eight-year rule, the Party in the Region needed to also reflect on how to increase the Parliamentary seats for the Region in the 2024 general elections.

“Our task is even more difficult than the national. If you look at the voting pattern; in 1992, we were about 10 per cent, in 2016, 35 per cent, then 2020, we went back by one point, to 34 per cent. This is something I want all of us to think about,” he said.

He said the Party in the Region would strategize and work hard towards the 2024 general elections to enable them to galvanise support and votes for the Party.

Mr Anthony Namoo, the Regional Chairman of the NPP, called on members of the Party to conduct proper retrospection in their various Constituencies as part of measures and strategies to ensure victory for the Party.

According to him, “There is general consent among Ghanaians that the NPP is a better manager of the economy and the Party with the unprecedented record of rolling out social interventions for the benefit of all.”