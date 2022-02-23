Outlook on the Culinary Tourism Global Market to 2028 – Rising Disposable Income is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Culinary Tourism Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global culinary tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global culinary tourism market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global culinary tourism market by segmenting the market based on activity type, tour, age group, mode of booking and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the culinary tourism market are provided in this report.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Millennial Being Avid Travellers

Growing Interest of People to Explore

Rising Disposable Income

Challenges

Political Unrest and Terrorism

