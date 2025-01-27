Outrage Over Suspension of Police Anti-Fraud Chief

By Ebiowei Dickson

Reactions have continued to trail the suspicious suspension of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Department FID, Mr. Abduyari Lafia by the Police Service Commission PSC. This suspension is despite a high level Nigeria Police Investigation Report absorbing him of any wrongdoing.

Recall that the PSC had on January 17 announced the suspension of AIG Lafia through a letter dated January 9, 2025 with reference number; AP : 41804/FS/FHQ/ABJ/Vol.IV/3.

However, insiders within the Force Headquarters said, the suspension is in connection with Mr. Lafia’s refusal to be compromised in a high profile serious fraud investigation of Billions of Naira involving Woobs Resources Limited, a company that built the Mammy Market for the Nigerian Army in Lagos.

According to the source, AIG Lafia and his team recovered the sum of N1 billion in cash with a determination of further recovery of another N18billion. This recovery was made after all hopes were lost in the said investigation.

Instead of supporting the man who had rendered this type of service to our great nation, the opposite became his reality as a lawyer, Mr. Victor Ukut accused the AIG of abuse of office and other sundry issues.

According to Mr. Michael Williams, Executive Director, Democracy Coalition, a civil society organization fighting against corruption in public sectors, he said, he had known AIG Lafia from when he was a Deputy Commissioner of Police and he had always maintained a clean service record without compromise.

He said, AIG Lafia’s zero tolerance for fraud related crimes had always exposed him to unnecessary clashes with his superiors.

He recalled how AIG Lafia had some running battle with a former Inspector General of Police over his refusal to be compromised in another serious fraud investigation, adding that the AIG will soon be vindicated.

He urged the PSC to review the decision as the force cannot be loosing it’s finest brains to undue political influences.

Mr. Ebiowei Dickson writes this investigative report from Abuja.