Outstanding Young Hero Christiana Igbokwe in Nigeria Receives Award in Memory of Princess Diana

Grand daughter of the Music legend Chief Dr Mrs Christy Essien Igbokwe MFR aged 10, from Nigeria has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts – The Diana Award.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.

Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, says:

“We warmly congratulate Christiana Igbokwe and the the new Diana Award recipients from the UK and across the world who are changemakers for their generation. Through a rigorous nomination process, these nominators and judges had to demonstrate the nominee’s impact in five key areas: Vision, Social Impact, Inspiring Others, Youth Leadership, and Service Journey. These young people demonstrate that young people have the power to change the world; a belief also held by Diana Princess of Wales. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own changemaking journey.”

CHRISTIANA IGBOKWE

Born in Houston Texas, Christiana Igbokwe is a music activist, philanthropist, and advocate for human rights and the girl child. Through her music, she raises awareness about societal issues, inspire participation, and foster a sense of community in Nigeria. Christiana donates her savings to ‘Santa In A Box’, a Christmas outreach programme that brings joy to orphans in Nigeria by providing financial support, material resources, and fun activities. She has donated funds for school fees and volunteered her time to support orphanages, organised music concerts and dance challenges to raise funds for girls’ education, and campaigned for reforms and change through her songs – all at just 10 years old.

