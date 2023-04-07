OVC Connexion-Ghana launches Read, Feed and Lead for 50 vulnerable children

OVC Connexion-Ghana, a non-governmental organisation that seeks to inculcate the ideals of servant leadership in orphans, and vulnerable children, has launched an initiative to empower 50 children at Ekon in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

Dedicated to improving the academic performance of beneficiary children, the programme christened “Read, Feed and Lead”, empowered children to help identify challenges in their communities.

The beneficiary children were selected after successfully going through a laid-down assessment process to indicate them as real orphans and vulnerable children schooling within the Ekon community.

They would study in English Language, Mathematics, and life skills programmes and offered daily snacks to encourage them to remain in school.

Being the first of its kind, the intervention is envisioned to be extended to cover more than 200 children next year to enable them grow into responsible adults.

Supported by Sustainable Connexions International, the children would be given quantities of supplementary reading books and teaching and learning materials before, during and after the programme to enhance their reading skills.

Mrs. Alyson Small, the President, and Executive Director of Sustainable Connexions International, expressed her joy at the successful launch of the project and thanked guardians for entrusting their children in their care.

She urged the children to learn hard to enable them to develop their God-given talents, adding that children were precious gifts from God, and every parent must value the gift as such.

Mr. Isaac Okpoti Tsakley, the Project Coordinator for Cape Coast, called for support for vulnerable groups to enhance their education and life skills at a young age.

He said the focus of the project was to move teaching and learning away from the hostile environment, focusing on the foundational skills of learners and making teaching and learning child-centered activity and play based.

Adwoa Awortwe, a beneficiary guardian, thanked the NGO for the support and appealed to them to expand it to cover more children.