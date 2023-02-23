OVC-Ghana empowers 20 adolescents in Central Region

A non-governmental organization (NGO), OVC Connexions Ghana, in collaboration with Sustainable Connexions International, both dedicated to supporting vulnerable children have empowered 20 girls selected from some fishing communities in the Central Region, with leadership skills.

They took the girls through 10 weeks of training on leadership excellence and cultural activities to build a global bridge between youth of different countries to embrace their similarities and diversities.

It was also aimed at cultivating the traits of leaders by expanding youth understanding of global leadership, and to demonstrate increased leadership through community assignment, activities, and projects.

The beneficiaries after the training, were presented with a quantity of waste bins and door locks. They renovated an eight-sitter toilet for Ekon Primary “B” Basic School at a ceremony at which they were graduated.

Mr Isaac Okpoti Tsakley, Consultant for OVC Connexions Ghana, praised the children for their sense of patriotism and resolve to give back to society to encourage others.

Leveraging the expertise of local organizations including residents, churches, schools, government officials, he gave the assurance that his outfit will continue to highlight the rights of all children to help them grow into responsible adult.

He said achieving the Sustainable Development Goals required that young children be given the needed support to access quality and equitable education.

He, however, said it was incumbent on parents and guardians to be involved in the education of their children by providing them with the necessary educational materials to help maintain their interests in school.

That, he added, was the surest bet through which issues such as teenage pregnancy and drug abuse that hindered their academic growth would be reduced in society.

A beneficiary, Emmanuela Abena Ngiza, a student thanked the NGO for building their capacities to confront their major fears such as public speaking and giving back to society.

She urged parents to nurture and grow the talents of children to effectively contribute to the development of the nation.

“The opportunity should be given to us and even if we fail, it will provide us the experiential knowledge towards our next stage of life,” she added.