accident

More than 10 people were killed in a road accident on a highway in Kaduna, a state in northwest Nigeria on Saturday afternoon, a state official said on Sunday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for the internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, confirmed the accident in a statement, saying more than 20 people were involved in the head-on collision between a bus and a SUV on the Zaria-Kano road on Saturday afternoon.

“Ten person died on the spot,” said Aruwan, adding several others died later at a local hospital while receiving treatment. “Those injured are still in the hospital,” he said.

He appealed to drivers to maintain caution and observe speed limits to avoid such tragic incidents.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. Enditem

