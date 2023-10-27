Over 100 buffaloes drown in Namibian river

Over 100 buffaloes have died in a mass drowning following a stampede into the Chobe River, the Namibian Ministry of Environment and Tourism said on Friday.

Ministerial spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said the buffaloes drowned in the early hours of Friday following a chase by lions.

“Information we are receiving is that over 100 buffaloes drowned unfortunately in the stampede. We will confirm the exact numbers and other relevant details as the investigation progresses,” Muyunda said.

He added that this was not an unusual occurrence, with mass drownings reported before in the Chobe River.

The Chobe River flows along the northeastern border of Chobe National Park, which is known for the large breeding herds of elephants, giraffes, sable, and the African buffalo, making it a major tourist destination in southern Africa.