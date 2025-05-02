Over 100 Children Hospitalized After Dead Snake Found in Indian School Meal

India’s National Human Rights Commission has opened an inquiry into reports that more than 100 children fell ill after consuming a school meal in Bihar’s Mokama city, where a dead snake was allegedly discovered in the food.

The incident occurred at a government-run school on April 24, prompting protests from families and renewed scrutiny of hygiene standards in the country’s Mid-Day Meal Scheme, one of the world’s largest school feeding programs.

According to the NHRC, approximately 500 students were served the meal after a cook reportedly removed the dead snake before distributing the food. Over 100 children later exhibited symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness, with at least two dozen hospitalized. Local residents blocked a nearby road demanding accountability, while the commission called the episode a potential human rights violation and ordered Bihar officials to submit a health status report on the affected students within two weeks.

The free Mid-Day Meal Scheme, launched in 1925 in Chennai to address child hunger and boost education access, now serves 113 million children nationwide. However, recurring safety lapses have plagued the initiative. In 2013, 23 students in Bihar’s Saran district died after eating food contaminated with monocrotophos, a lethal pesticide. While reforms followed, including stricter food testing protocols, critics argue systemic issues like inadequate infrastructure and oversight persist, particularly in under-resourced states like Bihar.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the snake’s presence directly caused the illnesses or if additional contaminants were involved. Investigations will also examine the meal’s preparation and storage conditions. Legal experts note such incidents risk eroding public trust in essential services, echoing broader concerns about food safety in India’s welfare programs.

The case highlights the challenges of maintaining hygiene in large-scale initiatives operating across diverse regions. While the Mid-Day Meal Scheme has significantly improved school enrollment and nutrition, its effectiveness hinges on consistent enforcement of safety measures. As Bihar grapples with this latest crisis, advocates urge increased training for staff, community monitoring, and transparent reporting to prevent future tragedies.

For now, focus remains on the children’s recovery. Health officials at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where similar incidents have been managed, confirm protocols are in place to monitor patients. The NHRC’s findings, expected by mid-May, could prompt further policy revisions, underscoring the delicate balance between ambition and execution in India’s fight against hunger and inequity.