Over 100 nominated for 2022 Ghana Energy Awards

The Energy Media Group, organisers of the annual Ghana Energy Awards has released nominations for the 2022 edition of the event scheduled for November 25, 2022.

The release of the list of nominees comes after the closure of a 90-day nomination window for submissions of applications which opened at the official media launch on July 14.

Over 100 nominees across the petroleum and power subsectors of the energy industry are featured for the 19 competitive categories for this year, a news brief shared with the Ghana News Agency, said.

Mr Edward Acquah, a Chief Reporter at the GNA, has been nominated for the Energy Reporter of the Year Award.

The competitive categories include the Energy Personality of the Year (Male and Female), Chief Executive of the Year (Power and Petroleum), Visionary Leadership Award, and the Eco-Innovation Business Award.

Others are the Outstanding Energy Management Award, and Sustainable Energy Partnership of the Year, Energy Institution of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Brand of the Year, Rising Star Award, Energy Reporter of the Year, among others.

The 6th Ghana Energy Awards is on the theme: “Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition in Ghana.”

“Toward the main event next month, the Awards Secretariat is undertaking a number of activities, including Courtesy Calls on industry partners; Nominees’ Announcement; Site Visitation to Prospective Nominees’ Project Sites to ascertain the accuracy of claims made by nominees on ground.

“These activities make the GEA one of few award schemes that insist on field verification to ensure awards won by players at the close of the review period are duly deserved,” the statement said.