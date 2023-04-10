Over 100 Sports Journalists In Ghana Apply For AIPS Card

114 sports journalists in Ghana have as at Friday April 7, 2023 applied for Association of International Sports Press (AIPS) ID Cards.

The AIPS has identified Ghana as one of the countries with many sports journalists.

According to General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Mr Charles Osei Asibey, the deadline is 10th April, 2023, as the final list will be presented on 14th April, 2023.

He noted that traditionally the window is often opened in October unlike this year where AIPS wants to print the cards earlier.

One must serve SWAG for some period to attain AIPS membership.

To become a member of SWAG, one must be a practicing sports journalist for at least two years, after completion of a reputable journalism institution.

One must also have the flair for sports reporting, presentation and writing.

The sports scene in Ghana will demand the media services for the 13th African Games ‘Accra 2023’, the Afcon 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire and the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico.

SWAG was founded in 1968. Mr. Kwabena Yeboah is the current President. Others who have served in that capacity are Hon Joe Aggrey, Ebo Quansah and Ackah Anthony.

The founding President of SWAG is Mr Joe Lartey.