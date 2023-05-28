Over 1000 athletes to participate in 2023 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon – Race Director

The second edition of the annual Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon (AICHM) is expected to attract over 1000 athletes nationwide.

The competition, slated for Saturday, July 29, 2023, had seen massive growth since its inception in 2022, gaining recognition as one of the leading and prestigious sporting events in Ghana.

In its maiden edition, the event saw close to 700 athletes participate in the 21km category where Kenya’s Martin Tirop emerged victorious after clocking 1:04:45 hours.

Medivents Consult, organisers of AICHM at the launch of the special registration code for the second edition on Tuesday said they were expecting more athletes on board to compete in the 5-Kilometres, 10-Kilometres and 21-Kilometres categories.

“We are looking forward to not less than 1000 people taking part in the race this year, last year we had between 600 to 700 so we want to hit the 1000 mark this year so we are preparing very well.” Said the Race Director Willie Ezah.

According to the team, preparations were underway to give athletes the very best of experience and also host a successful competition.

Among hosting a memorable event is the introduction of *380*21# as a special code for athletes to be able to register with ease.

The special code would take effect on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Participants would also be given running vests, refreshment, cash prizes, an insurance cover worth GHC1000 from Serene Insurance and other goodies from sponsors.

The starting point for the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon would be at the Accra Sports Stadium to the Mantse Agbona, James Town.

