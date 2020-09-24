Floods have displaced 1,245 persons in the Savannah Region in Ghana, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) said.

The Savannah Regional Coordinator for NADMO Mohammed Tohir told the media here on Thursday that 12 communities along the White Volta in the Daboya District were submerged in the floods.

Tohir added that some of the displaced persons had taken shelter with their relatives and friends in safer places, while others sought refuge in the Wasipe Senior High school in Daboya.

“While we have provided some relief items to the victims, support from philanthropists and benevolent organizations will be highly appreciated. We appeal to all those who are touched by the situation that we face in Daboya to come to our aid to supplement supplies from the central government,” Tohir urged. Enditem