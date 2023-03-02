Over 1,000 patients in Essikado-Ketan benefit from free eye screening project

More than 1,000 patients with eye-related problems in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency have received free eye care under the Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah free eye screening project.

All patients who were shuttled to the mall of Dr. Ayensu-Danquah, a surgeon and Philanthropist, received free sight glasses and medications.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency after the exercise, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the December 2020 Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, said over 60 patients, who needed cataract surgery to restore their sight, had successfully completed their free operations.

Dr. Ayensu-Danquah said the gesture formed part of “serving our community, operation giving back for the Essikado-Ketan Rising” agenda.

Dr. Ayensu-Danquah told GNA that the patients would have a review in a week’s time.