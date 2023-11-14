Over 1,000 refugees enters Uganda amid recent attacks in DRC

More than 1,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have fled to Uganda following recent attacks by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, according to a local humanitarian organization.

The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) said Monday night that the refugees had entered through the border district of Bundibugyo, Western Region of Uganda.

“Authorities in Bundibugyo have guided that they are hosted at Bubukwanga Transit Center in Bundibugyo where government and other partners can offer humanitarian assistance to them,” said Irene Nakasiita, URCS spokesperson, in a statement.

Nakasiita said that new arrivals were duly registered, and the URCS simultaneously provided immediate first aid to the injured and subsequently referred them to a local health facility for further care. “We are supporting the restoration of family links, especially for the unaccompanied minors and separated family members who need reunification.”

Since 2022, a joint military operation involving Ugandan and DRC forces has been pursuing the ADF, an active group in the DRC with ties to the Islamic State, dismantling their camps and significantly reducing their numbers.

Uganda hosts at least 1.5 million refugees mostly from the DRC, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Eritrea and Somalia.