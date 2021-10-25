Over 10,000 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in Western North Region

A total of 10,228 persons from the nine Districts of the Western North Region have so far been fully vaccinated in the ongoing nationwide exercise against COVID-19.

Some 55,933 others have at least received one dose of the vaccines.

The figure comprised, 1042 from the Aowin Municipality, 311 and 990 from the Bia East and West District respectively.

In the Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai Municipality, a total 2073 people received the vaccine, with 592 in Bodi District, 1, 151 from Juaboso while 795 persons received the vaccine in the Akontombra District.

The rest are; 2, 770 from Wiawso Municipal and 564 from the Suaman District.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Dr Marion Okoh- Owusu, Regional Director of Health Services said her outfit targeted 523,174 persons to be vaccinated in the Region as they received 65,160 doses of AstraZeneca and 500 doses of Johnson and Johnson that have all been administered.

On active COVID-19 cases, Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu said the Region had 1006 confirmed cases with 993 recoveries and discharged and with 12 deaths.

She said the Region currently had one active case in the Waiwso Municipality.

She commended the acting Deputy Director of Public Health, Regional Expanded Programme on Immunization teams at the District and Sub District and the Regional House of Chiefs for their supportive roles in promoting COVID-19 police initiative which led to improved coverage of vaccination exercise.

She entreated the media to continue to educate Ghanaians on the need to get vaccinated.