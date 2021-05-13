FILE PHOTO: An Ethiopian worker carries his suitcase, as he waits along with his countrymen to be repatriated, in Manfouha, southern Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
The Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Wednesday a total of 1,168 citizens were repatriated from Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Lebanon and Kenya.

The Ethiopian government estimates thousands of Ethiopians are trafficked to foreign countries annually.

The human trafficking goes through three different routes, with the northern one going through Sudan, Libya and the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe.

The second route goes east through Somalia, Djibouti and the Red Sea to reach Saudi Arabia.

The third one goes through Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique to reach South Africa.

In recent months, Ethiopia has stepped up efforts to return home tens of thousands of its citizens stranded in various foreign countries, as part of the government’s newly unveiled “citizen focused diplomacy.”

The Ethiopian government is also working to dismantle sophisticated human trafficking networks, as well as create economic opportunities for nationals with low incomes. Enditem

