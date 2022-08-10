Over 12.6 Million Ukrainians Internally Displaced Since February 24

More than 6.6 million Ukrainians, or about 15% of the total population, have been internally displaced within the country since the beginning of Russia’s military operation, while over 6.4 million have fled Ukraine and not returned, the UkraineNOW news agency reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainians who have returned home from abroad or other parts of the country has surpassed 5.5 million people, according to the media outlet.

The data is based on a report provided by the International Organization for Migration, a survey of the general population and comments by the Ukrainian Internal Ministry, the news agency reported.

Ukraine plans to carry out its traditional population census in 2023, Oleh Nemchinov, the minister of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers, said in July.

The infographics of the UN refugee agency suggest that in total, over 10.5 million people have left Ukraine since February 24. More than 4.4 million have returned home since February 28. Meanwhile, Russia has hosted the largest number of Ukrainian refugees — over 1.9 people, according to the data.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.