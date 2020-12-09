Nigeria’s anti-drug agency on Wednesday announced a seizure of 14.4 kg of cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the country’s capital.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure at the airport, said Jonah Achema, spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in a statement reaching Xinhua, noting that both suspects were male.

Achema said the drugs were found in two separate operations, with the first operation involving a 23-year-old Brazilian who was arrested with a suitcase containing four packets of chocolate sweets, and the 7.2 kg white substances in disguise of chocolate sweets “tested positive to cocaine.”

He said officers of the agency in the second operation found 12 parcels of cellophane wrappers with whitish substances weighing another 7.2 kg, which also tested positive for cocaine with a Nigerian involved.