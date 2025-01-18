Over 1,400 Students Begin Legal Education at Ghana School of Law

More than 1,400 students have officially started their legal education at the Ghana School of Law (GSL), marking a significant milestone in their academic journey.

The induction ceremony, held to welcome the new students, was graced by key figures in the legal and academic community, including Director Justice Yaw Kodie Oppong and Vice-Chancellor of Methodist University, Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson.

Justice Oppong, who serves as both Director of GSL and a Justice of the Court of Appeal, delivered a key address during the event, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the institution’s rules and regulations. He urged the incoming students to not only avoid sanctions but to embrace ethical conduct as a foundational principle in both their personal and professional growth.

Justice Oppong also highlighted the need for students to stay abreast of technological advancements, stressing that the legal profession must adapt to these changes while maintaining high ethical standards.

Professor Bondzi-Simpson echoed these sentiments, stressing that ethics in legal education goes beyond being just another subject to study—it should be a way of life. He warned against academic dishonesty and urged students to take responsibility for their learning while fostering a spirit of teamwork.

The ceremony set the tone for the students’ future as legal professionals, emphasizing the values of ethics, responsibility, and adaptability in a rapidly evolving field.