More than 14,400 candidates from a total of 107 political organizations have been presented for the parliamentary elections scheduled for Dec. 6 in Venezuela, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Indira Alfonzo, announced on Saturday.

“More than 100 organizations with national, regional, and indigenous political purposes participated in this automated nomination process, presenting their candidates, some of them in alliances,” said Alfonzo.

She said that for the next legislative elections, the number of deputy positions increased by 66 percent compared to the previous elections, from 167 to 277. Alfonzo also read a statement denouncing the sanctions announced Friday by the U.S. government.

The CNE pointed out that the sanctions issued by the U.S. Treasury Department violated “the most elementary principles of public international law, such as respect for the sovereignty and independence of states and the right to the self-determination of peoples.”