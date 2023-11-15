Over 150 dies from Cholera in Mozambique in two months

At least 150 people have died from cholera in the last two months in Mozambique, mostly in the central and northern regions, Mozambican authorities said.

The latest cholera outbreak caused most deaths in the district of Gile, in the central province of Zambezia, Filimao Suaze, spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, told the media in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, after a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

He said that from Sept. 14 to Nov. 13, a total of 36,930 cases were reported across the country.

“It should also be noted that there are a total of 150 deaths, therefore a fatality rate of 0.4 percent,” Suaze said.

Mozambique registered 70 cases of cholera, of which 62 were hospitalized, in the previous 24 hours, he said, adding that 505 new cases were reported in the past seven days. No new fatalities were reported.

The Council of Ministers has decided to send teams to the central and northern provinces to evaluate diarrheal diseases, particularly cholera, associated with the start of the rainy season.

In the last rainy season, from November 2022 to May 2023, cholera affected more than 30,000 people in Mozambique and caused at least 141 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health.