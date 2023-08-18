Over 150 firearms recovered from ADF rebels in eastern DRC – Ugandan military

The Ugandan military on Thursday said it has recovered 151 firearms and 9,500 rounds of ammunition from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in the ongoing joint operation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since November 2021.

The 151 firearms that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) have so far recovered include 142 submachine guns, eight pieces of PMK machine guns, one piece of 60 millimeters mortar in eastern DRC, the military said in a statement issued here.

The combined forces also recovered 111 military radios, 45 radio charger ports and 10 batteries from the enemy, said Maj. Gen. Dick Olum, the overall commander of the joint operation dubbed “Operation Shujaa,” according to the military statement.

The joint forces have so far rescued 156 abductees including women and children who have been holed up in the jungles in eastern DRC, reads the statement.

On Wednesday, Olum and his commanders displayed the weaponry and equipment captured from the ADF at the Mountain division headquarters in Muhooti Barracks, Fort Portal in Kabarole District, Western Uganda.

In addition to the ammunition, a total of 548 ADF terrorists have been killed, 50 captured alive and 31 surrendered to the joint forces after intense pressure, according to the military.’

The ADF, which is a branch of the Islamic State in central Africa, is blamed for causing havoc in villages and mounting attacks in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in eastern DRC.