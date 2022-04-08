Over 150 pupils trained to become peer mental health advocates and Ambassadors

, a not-for-profit organisation has begun its four-regional mental health awareness campaign, peer trainer of trainees and ambassadors programme with a launch in the Oti region.

The Foundation had in the last 10 years reached out to over 34,000 youth from 25 Districts in the Oti, Volta, Greater Accra and Western, which constituted its operational areas, to create the psychosocial awareness among the youth.

About 150 pupils and 46 teachers drawn from 30 basic schools were engaged in the Jasikan and Guan districts for the exercise targeted to promote psychosocial awareness among school children for improved learning outcomes.

Mrs Cecilia Fiaka, Executive Director of the Foundation said the effort was aimed at reducing the ignorance of the signs and presence of poor mental well-being, especially among the young ones at the initial stages.

She said it was to improve the understanding, increase access to counselling, and promote mental health and well-being of the Ghanaian youth, who often suffer in silence.

She said the trainees would be equipped with the requisite information required to enable them become peer mental health advocates and Ambassadors in their communities

Mr W H.Y. Azornu, Jasikan Director of Education, who launched the Oti chapter of Nneka Mental Health Awareness Campaign said the programme has come at the right time as the Ministry of Health sought to improve the health status of all people living in the country and thereby contribute to the Government’s efforts of meeting the global universal health coverage (UHC).

He said not much information was given to the youth on Mental health and well-being especially by the youth and described the exercise as apt.

Ms Priscilla Abrokwa, Jasikan Mental Health Officer said lack of information on the subject area of mental health has been the utmost reason people go through one form of depression or distress leading to mental illness.

She said health workers have tried selflessly to create needed awareness but are limited in all spheres and therefore appreciated the Nneka youth foundation partnership as a platform to complement their efforts.

Madam Ruth Rukaya Matoga the District Girls Education Officer and Madam Ruth Osini the District SHEP Coordinator of the Jasikan District believed this Intervention would help the youth to be aware of their mental health status and help their peers in their communities.

Some 85 schools in Kadjebi District, 21 schools in Jasikan and nine schools and the Guan District have been beneficiary institutions with Nkwanta South and Biakoye yet be cleared in the Oti enclave as part of the four-region mental health awareness campaign.