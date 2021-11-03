Over 1,500 artisans to attend East Africa’s micro, small and medium enterprises trade fair

At least 1,500 artisans will attend the 21st Edition of the East African Community (EAC) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Trade Fair to be held in Tanzania’s northern city of Mwanza, the EAC said in a statement Tuesday.

The MSMEs Trade Fair, which will be held from Dec. 2 through Dec. 12, featuring the theme of Promoting Quality and Innovation to enhance EAC MSMEs Competitiveness and post COVID-19 Recovery, will attract the 1,500 artisans from the EAC’s member states of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, said the statement.

The first East African Community Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Trade Fair was held in Tanzania’s safari capital of Arusha in November 1999 during the historic signing of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC, said the statement.

The statement added that subsequent to the success of the Arusha exhibition, the EAC heads of state and government directed that the trade fair be held annually on rotational basis among the member states so as to enhance and revamp the socio-economic integration of the people of east Africa.