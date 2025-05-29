Over 1,500 delegates and 3,000 virtual attendees to participate in 2025 Africa Fintech Summit

Over 1,500 delegates and 3,000 virtual attendees from across the world will be participating in this year’s 14th edition of Africa Fintech Summit (AFS) to kick start from 8th to 10th October, 2025 in Accra.

The 3 day summit from part of the drive to leverage the country’s economy towards socio – economic growth and development under the auspice of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

Head of Partnership and Government Relations for Africa Fintech Summit, Mr. Foster Awintiti – Akubi briefing the media said the Summit will create a platform for players in the fintech space, to discuss, share knowledge, network and study emerging trends to open up partnerships for business opportunities in the Country.

He said the summit will consequently help to tap into the trade and business potentials of the economy of Ghana particularly the fintech sector and other economic activities.

“Ghana stands as one of the rapid technology hubs in Africa which have enhance economic growth as a result of it’s robust fintech sector in the bid to payment solutions,” he said, adding that the move will also help build strong leakages between AFTS and GIPC.

The Bank of Ghana he said have urged stake holders in the fintech sector to form partnerships and will also rolled out programmes to scale up Africa’s integration and explained that the move will boost trade and investments.

In a brief remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr. Simon Madjie said the summit will will help identify business and investments opportunities in the fintech sector and will position Ghana as a financial technology hub in Africa.

The summit will bring together regulators, policy makers, financial industry executives, fintech industry executives, fintech founders, leading innovators, investors among others.

Report by Ben LARYEA