About 2.7 million people in Somalia may face acute food insecurity through June in the absence of humanitarian assistance.

The joint assessment by the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit for Somalia (FSNAU), a project managed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Famine Early Warning Systems Network said the drivers of acute food insecurity include conflict, compounding effects of poor and erratic rainfall distribution, flooding, desert locust infestation and socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19.

It warns that food insecurity is expected to deteriorate among poor rural, urban, and displaced populations due to the impacts of anticipated, below-average 2021 Gu (April-June) season rainfall, the high risk of continued desert locust infestation, likely continuation of the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19, and protracted conflict.