Over 2.9 mln South Africans register to vote in 2024 elections

More than 2.9 million South Africans registered at the weekend to vote in the 2024 elections, bringing the number of South Africa’s voters’ roll to 26.8 million, said the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Monday.

About 2.7 million people visited voting stations to register and update their details, while 196,511 voters used the online portal, said IEC’s deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi while briefing the media about the voter registration.

The IEC was registering voters Saturday and Sunday in preparation for the 2024 elections.

“The total registration activity over the two days was 2,904,037. Eligible citizens registering for the first time were 568,374. This accounts for 19.57 percent of total registration activity,” said Sheburi.

He noted that 445,089 South African youth between 16 years and 29 years of age registered to vote, which is 78.31 percent of the 568,374 new voters.

The IEC’s online registration will continue, said Sheburi, adding that people confined at home due to ill health should notify the IEC so that they can visit and register them at home.

South Africa will hold national and local government elections next year.