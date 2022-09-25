Over 20 Tanzanian exhibitors participate in 2nd EAC tourism expo in Burundi

More than 20 exhibitors from Tanzania are participating in the 2nd edition of the East Africa Community (EAC) Regional Tourism Expo which opened in Burundi Friday, an official said Saturday.

Gladstone Mlay, the coordinator of Tanzanian exhibitors at the expo, said exhibitors from Tanzania included the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC), the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

“We have done everything possible to ensure that Tanzania’s participation in this year’s tourism expo is a success,” Mlay said.

The EAC said in a statement on Aug. 19 that the tourism expo slated for Sept. 23-30 is expected to attract more than 250 exhibitors from over 10 countries, 120 international and regional travel agents and buyers as well as 2,500 trade visitors.

The main objective of the tourism expo is to promote EAC as a single tourism destination. The tourism expo was also aimed at providing a platform for tourism service providers’ business-to-business engagements, creating awareness of tourism investment opportunities and addressing challenges affecting the tourism and wildlife sectors in the region, according to the statement.

Tanzania was the first member state of the EAC to host the first regional tourism expo in Arusha, the headquarters of the EAC, in 2021. Enditem