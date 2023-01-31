Over 200 cyclists to participate in the third edition of RideAfrique Accra Criterium

Over 200 cyclists are expected to participate in the third edition of the highly anticipated cycling event, 2023 RideAfrique Accra Criterium at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The annual event, slated April 15, 2023 would see male and female cyclists all over the continent come together to compete for the ultimate prize.

According to Mr Richard Agu, the Chief Executive Officer of RideAfrique, this years competition would make history as one of the best the continent had ever witnessed, with measures also being put in place to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

He said there had been an increase in the number of cyclists expected to participate in the competition this year and was confident the event was going to attract lots of cyclists to Ghana.

“ This year we have added a second category to the race, the female race. This is slightly shorter sef of laps-15. This will be done ahead of the Men’s race which has 30 laps,” he added.

The gallant sports personality thanked the Ghana Cycling Federation for its continous support to see the growth of the sport in Ghana.

Mr Agu called on all stakeholders to support the event, which had benefits of unearthing talents who would represent their various countries in international competitions.

Participants of the RideAfrique Accra Criterium are expected to complete a total distance of 105km over 30 laps with an introduction of female race pecked at 15 laps.

The winner of the event would be handed a 2023 RideAfrique Green Jersey in addition to the ultimate prize winnings.

By Francis Osei