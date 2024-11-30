Over 200 Doctors Undergo Specialized Training at Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons

More than two hundred doctors have recently participated in an advanced medical training program at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, aimed at enhancing their expertise across various medical fields.

The event, held at the College’s main auditorium, saw doctors from different specialties, including Dr. Ernest Kwarko, the Board Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), who is now a Fellow of the College and a Specialist Obstetrician-Gynaecologist.

Dr. Kwarko, like many of his colleagues, expressed a strong commitment to serving Ghana’s healthcare sector, underpinned by a deep sense of patriotism.

The training comes at a critical time when a significant portion of the medical workforce is leaving the country in search of better opportunities. According to the Ghana Human Development Report, nearly 50% of Ghanaian doctors have migrated abroad, often citing insufficient professional development as a key factor. This trend has raised alarms about the country’s ability to retain skilled medical professionals.

Since its establishment in 2003, the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons has been instrumental in providing postgraduate medical education in medicine, surgery, and related disciplines. The College’s role in training specialists has been pivotal in reducing the rate of doctor emigration. Dr. Kwarko highlighted that the College’s contribution to the healthcare system has helped increase retention rates, with many specialists now serving in district hospitals across the country.

Reflecting on the impact of the College, Dr. Kwarko said, “Before the College was set up, if you did an exit interview with newly trained doctors, 7 out of 10 were destined to leave the country. But after the College was inaugurated in 2003, we saw a drastic shift. A year after its launch, attrition rates dropped, and we saw a retention rate of about 25%. This demonstrates the role the College plays in keeping professionals in the country.”

Despite these successes, Dr. Kwarko emphasized the need for increased funding to expand the College’s capacity and further improve Ghana’s healthcare sector. He underscored the importance of consistent financial support, stating, “As the head of the governing Board of the NHIA, I ensured that all the funds allocated to the College this year were released promptly, which has helped keep the institution running smoothly.”

The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons continues to play a critical role in addressing the shortage of specialized medical professionals, contributing to the strengthening of the country’s healthcare system.