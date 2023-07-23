Over 2,000 African senior women police officers to attend international conference in Tanzania

Over 2,000 senior women police officers from 10 African countries have confirmed participation in the International Association of Women Police (ISWP) Africa Chapter’s conference to be hosted by Tanzania, the Tanzania police force said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said the conference to be opened by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in the port city of Dar es Salaam on Sunday will be attended by senior women police officers from Malawi, South Africa, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and hosts Tanzania.

The statement said during the conference slated for July 23 through July 29, the African senior women police officers will be engaged in training seminars, administration of justice workshops and exchange of intelligence reports.

The statement said Tanzania will be represented by a high ranking delegation from various institutions, including the police force, the Tanzania People’s Defence Force, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau and the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority. Enditem