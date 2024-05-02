Over 2,000 Beneficiaries Graduate Under Phase II Of The Amansie Youth Project In Bekwai

The Phase 2 of the AMANSIE YOUTH PROJECT Free Skills Training initiative, held throughout the month of April across the Bekwai Constituency, under the auspices of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bekwai Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, was successfully climaxed at the Amansie Nsroma Social Center on Wednesday Workers Day May 1st 2024.

The one-month intensive free skills training concluded with a colourful graduation of over 2,000 youth groups in various self-employment, income-generating and entrepreneurial careers and skills.

The ceremony was largely participated by Guests from different parts of communities of the Bekwai Constituency.

This comes in furtherance to Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei’s robust interventions and programmes to engage the constituents, particularly the youth to become meaningful to the society.

It also meant among other things to build and expand the workforce by finding viable solution through introduction of employees and the unemployed to new ideas to boost their income level.

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bekwai through his foundation and in partnership with Gateway Skill Training Institute initiated the project.

Participants were intensively engaged for a month to acquire new skills in Pastries and Drinks Production, Detergents i.e Liquid soap,shower gel, washing powder etc and farming model that highlighted on snail farming, mushroom farming, fish farming and Bio digester.

The project awarded certificates to participants and graduands at a well-organized certification and graduation.

The glamorous ceremony was officially opened with briefing of the numerous achievements of the Amansie Youth Project.

The Trainers were acknowledged for their commitment, patience and hard work they demonstrated during the month long training.

During the ceremony, trainees did not only testify how impactful the training has been but also presented and displayed some items, models and skills learnt and acquired during the training.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition in 2023 recorded a huge success which massively contributed to reducing unemployment challenges.

In a resounding display of commitment to youth development, the NPP Bekwai Parliamentary Candidate Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei celebrated the culmination of the Amansie Youth Project Phase 2, leaving a profound impact on over 2,000 young individuals.

The project equipped young people with essential skills and knowledge necessary for their personal and professional growth.

Participants in high spirit beamed with excitement as they received their hard-earned certificates—a testament to their dedication and perseverance throughout the program.

Through workshops, seminars, and networking opportunities, young individuals were equipped with the tools and confidence to navigate the challenges of the modern world successfully.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei emphasized the importance of investing in youth development to drive sustainable socio-economic progress which aligned with the vision of the ruling NPP government.

Lawyer Ralph touched hearts by stamping on his commitment to doing this and many other life changing interventions.

He called for the unflinching support of the masses and pleaded for their votes on December 7 general elections.

He also congratulated the graduates.

“Ladies and gentlemen, congratulations on completing the free skill training program! Your dedication and commitment to learning are truly commendable.

I have no doubt that the knowledge and skills you’ve gained will serve you well in your personal and professional endeavors. Keep up the great work, and never stop striving for excellence!

…..I can see the success of the Amansie Youth Project Phase 2 extended beyond the conferral of certificates because it ignited a ripple effect of positive change within the community.

….As the community celebrates this remarkable achievement, the NPP Bekwai reaffirms its unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and pledges to continue investing in initiatives that unlock the boundless potential of the next generation.

Together, we embark on a journey towards a brighter, more prosperous future, fueled by the passion and determination of our youth.

….The good impression so far is that many of these graduates have already begun applying their newfound skills to pursue entrepreneurial ventures

It has also afforded others to secure employment opportunities in various sectors, contributing to the local economy and fostering a culture of self-reliance.

….Moreover, the project’s holistic approach to youth empowerment encompassed not only skill acquisition but also mentorship and guidance, instilling in participants a sense of purpose and direction for the future,” Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei stated.

Looking ahead, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei believes the legacy of the Amansie Youth Project Phase 2 would serve as a beacon of hope for generations to come.

He further underscored that it exemplifies the transformative power of collective action and underscores the profound impact that targeted interventions can have on shaping the trajectory of young lives.

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei through his foundation, Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation (RPAF) has undertaken numerous life-sustaining initiatives to boost the capacities of jobless youth.