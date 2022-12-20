Over 2,200 people arrested for traffic offenses in South Africa

A total of 2,241 people have been arrested across South Africa for various traffic offenses since Dec. 1, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Tuesday.

These people were arrested for drunken driving, speeding, driving without licenses, the violation of permits and other crimes, the corporation said.

“Law enforcement agencies have remained on high alert and have conducted more than 188 roadblocks in which 611,148 vehicles were stopped and checked. More than 100,960 traffic fines have been issued,” said Simon Zwane, the corporation’s spokesperson.

Some motorists continue to operate unroadworthy vehicles on public roads, placing the lives of other motorists at risk, he said, adding that a total of 324 motorists were arrested for drunken driving. Enditem