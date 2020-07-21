Over 23 percent of Delhi’s population in India has been affected by COVID-19, results of the recently conducted serological survey showed on Tuesday.

The extensive study conducted from June 27 to July 10 in 11 districts of the capital city was undertaken to understand the proportion of the population exposed to COVID-19.

“The results of the seroprevalence study show that on average, across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 percent. The study also indicates that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic,” a statement issued by the federal ministry of health said.

The study was carried out by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the local government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, following a rigorous multi-stage sampling study design.

The ministry said the results show that a significant proportion of the population was still vulnerable to the virus.

“Containment measures need to continue with the same rigor. Non-pharmacological interventions such as physical distancing, use of face mask or cover, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and avoidance of crowded places, etc., must be followed strictly,” the ministry said.

Delhi has the third-highest number of infections in India with 123,747 COVID-19 cases and 3,663 fatalities. Enditem

