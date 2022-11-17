Over 2,300 water sources on brink of extinction in southern Tanzania

At least 2,381 water sources in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Mbeya are on the brink of extinction after they were invaded by farmers and livestock keepers, an official said Wednesday.

Juma Homera, the Mbeya regional commissioner, said the 2,381 water sources are among 4,044 water sources available in the region.

Homera sounded the alarm when he briefed Vice-President Philip Mpango on the state of water sources in the Mbeya region shortly before Mpango launched a nationwide tree-planting campaign in water sources.

Homera said the regional authorities were using relevant laws to protect the water sources from further degradation.

In June, the Ministry of Water tabled in parliament a bill seeking to reinforce laws for the protection of water sources. The bill was aimed at strengthening the protection and conservation of water sources from pollution, soil erosion, or any other adverse effect. Enditem