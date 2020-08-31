At least 230,000 hectares of forest in Tanzania’s central region of Singida are under threat following encroachment by people and grazing of livestock in the area, an official said on Sunday.

Edward Mpogolo, Ikungi district commissioner in Singida region, told a news conference that people have invaded the forest which was reserved in 2002 as part of a land management program.

“The encroachers are unscrupulously felling trees and grazing their livestock in the forest,” said Mpogolo who doubles as chairman of Ikungi district defense and security committee.

He said members of the Ikungi district defense and security committee visited the forest last week and found the unscrupulous felling of trees, charcoal making and grazing of livestock.

“Most of the encroachment and destruction of the protected forest is being done by people from neighboring regions,” said the official, adding that the forest was also an important water catchment area. Enditem