Over 30 Students Suspended Indefinitely at Sawla SHS

More than thirty students at Sawla Senior High School have been suspended indefinitely after breaching school regulations, with the majority of those affected being girls.

The students were found to have violated Ghana Education Service rules by possessing mobile phones on campus, and reports indicate they were also involved in other inappropriate activities during school hours.

A seven-member committee established by the school management carried out a thorough investigation, ultimately finding all the students guilty of the alleged misconduct. This decisive action by the school underscores a strict stance on discipline, reflecting ongoing concerns about maintaining a conducive learning environment.

Sawla SHS has previously attracted negative attention over incidents involving inappropriate relationships between tutors and students, leading to severe disciplinary measures in the past. Critics argue that the suspension of these students, while necessary for upholding school policies, highlights a broader need for consistent enforcement of rules across all levels of school administration. The move has sparked a discussion among educators and parents alike on how best to balance strict discipline with supportive measures that guide students towards better behavior.