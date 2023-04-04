Over 300 customers in Tema disconnected from electricity

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Tema Regional Office, has disconnected power supply to 310 customers for non-payment of bills.

Mr Emmanuel Ankomah, ECG Tema Regional General Manager, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the disconnections were done within the first two weeks of the company’s nationwide revenue mobilisation programme.

The exercise, which began on March 20, 2023, is expected to end on April 20, 2023.

He said the 310 disconnected customers made up of individuals, small, medium and large-scale organizations, were part of a total of 2,344 customers visited during the period.

He noted that revenue mobilisation was a usual part of the ECGs operations even though it was often handled by the Revenue Protection Unit.

However, for the special exercise, the organisation rallied the management team and all back-end staff from the very top to the bottom to partake in it.

The members of the Board of Directors also joined in the exercise.

Mr Ankomah encouraged customers to pay up their bills to avoid debt and possible disconnection, and also entreated customers not to make any payment to any staff of the company on the field as that was not part of the exercise.

He said the exercise would continue and expressed the hope that more customers would work towards clearing their debts owed to the ECG.

He urged customers to make all cash payments and cheque payments respectively at ECG offices and at banks.

He said alternatively, payments could be made through the phone short code *226#.