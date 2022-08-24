Over 300 kids expected to compete in HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship

Over 300 kids between the ages of 12 and 16 are expected to converge at the GNAT (Bediako)) Hall on Saturday, August 27 to compete for the Greater Accra regional championship and win cash prizes and goodies from the organisers and sponsors.

The Bediako Hall will host the Accra edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship under the auspices of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in partnership with SES HD+ Ghana Limited.

Takoradi will be the next host on September 17 and then Kumasi on October 07 before the main finals of the regional winners on October 28 in Accra.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of GAF told the media the programme falls in line with the World Armwrestling Federation’s initiative of developing the sport at the grassroots and introducing it to kids.

“There would be three categories for boys and two categories for girls” he said. The overall winner would take home a sum of GH₵ 2,000 at the end of the competition.

First runner up would also take-home GH₵1,500 with the third place also receiving GH₵1000.