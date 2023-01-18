Over 300 students benefit from awareness on defilement and sexual abuse

More than 300 students from the Dambai RC Basic School and Oti Senior High School have participated in the SparkLife International’s ‘Speak Out Programme’ to create awareness on issues like defilement, rape, and sexual abuse.

Mr Destiny Selormey, the Chief Executive Officer of SparkLife International said the programme educated, trained, and empowered the students to be vigilant and not to allow anyone take undue advantage of them.

“When some of these issues happened, they bring a lot of health challenges like trauma and mental health-related issues, “ Mr Selormey told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the event.

He said the programme was accepted by both the students and their teachers and it was a clear indication that majority of them were not aware of the different issues being raised, even though they have heard of them in passing.

“The overall objective of the programme is to impact 8,000-10,000 students including girls and boys in both junior high, senior high schools, and Colleges of Education in the Oti Region,” he added.

He said they were equipped to ‘Speak Out’ wherever they or another person would be victim to abuse of any sort.

The CEO said as a measure, the organisation sought to increase knowledge among children about rape, sexual abuse, reduce teenage pregnancy and reduce sexual violence.

Mr Selormey said the team, together with its resource persons, volunteers, and journalists would tour some selected basic, senior, and junior high schools coupled with Colleges of Education within the Oti Municipalities with the programme.

“Also proposed alongside the ‘Speak Out’ programme, will be printing of T-shirts, pamphlets, banners, and donations to be presented to the schools as a sign of improvement of our changing Lives and touching Souls,” he said.

He said SparkLife International, a non-profit community-based organization, sought to elevate the status of women and children by helping to improve their socio-economic situation and to combat the rise of human trafficking and exploitation.

SparkLife International donated four (8) black boards to the schools as part of the Changing Lives and Touching Souls slogan.