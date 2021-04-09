Over 300 workers of the Aviation Handling Service Ghana, have been sent home in a redundancy exercise due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A letter titled: “Notice of Redundancy,” dated March 4, 2021 and singed by Thierry Maillot, the Managing Director to the affected staff, made available to the Ghana News Agency at Tema, gave the staff only one-month’s notification.

The letter stated: “your employment contract shall be terminated through Redundancy. We are hereby serving you with one month notice effective 5th March, 2021”.

The letter explained that the action was due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on its operations and the Aviation Industry as a whole.

The letter stressed that, the Management of Aviation Handling Service Ghana had to embark on the redundancy exercise effective April 6, 2021, to cut down on its workforce for its continuous existence.

It said: “The negotiated redundancy package is two month basic salary for each year of service,” it noted, adding that the said amount would be paid in two equal instalments on the effective date of the redundancy exercise.

“During the last week of the notice period, you will be expected to hand over all company properties in your care to the Human Resources office.

“We thank you for your valuable services to Aviation Handling Service-Ghana over the years and we wish you well in your future endeavours”.