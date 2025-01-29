Over 3,000 Delegates to Gather in Accra for 2025 African Prosperity Dialogues

Accra will host the 2025 edition of the African Prosperity Dialogues (APD) from January 30 to February 1, with over 3,000 delegates from more than 46 countries set to attend.

The event, held at the Accra International Conference Centre, is expected to be a landmark gathering, bringing together key leaders, including seven African Heads of State, to discuss Africa’s economic integration and prosperity.

The APD 2025, organized by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, will focus on the theme: “Delivering the African Single Market through Infrastructure: Invest, Connect, Integrate.” The conference aims to accelerate infrastructure investments and enhance integration to realize Africa’s vision of a single, interconnected market.

Sidig Faroug Eltoum, CEO of the APN Secretariat, highlighted the event’s significance, noting the impressive turnout and participation from global players. He also extended his gratitude to the AfCFTA Secretariat and other partners, acknowledging their contributions to the event’s success and to Africa’s economic growth.

The AfCFTA Secretariat’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Rui Pedro Afonso Livramento, emphasized infrastructure’s critical role in fostering intra-African trade, which has been hindered by inefficient transport and logistics. He underscored the need for stronger collaboration between governments, the private sector, and development partners to address infrastructure deficits and support economic integration.

This year’s APD will feature prominent figures, including Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, and key officials from organizations such as the OPEC Fund and BADEA. The event will also include breakfast meetings focused on topics such as female entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, and public-private partnerships.

The three-day summit will feature discussions on sustainable energy solutions, digital infrastructure, healthcare systems, and more. The final day will include high-level dialogues with heads of state and business leaders, culminating in a Presidential Roundtable and the prestigious Africa Prosperity Champions Awards.

The APD 2025 promises to be a crucial platform for shaping Africa’s future, with a strong focus on infrastructure and integration to drive economic prosperity across the continent.