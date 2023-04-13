Over 30,000 Afghans Resettled to Canada with IOM’s Assistance

The arrival of a charter flight in Toronto yesterday (12/04) marks the successful resettlement to Canada of more than 30,000 Afghan refugees with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

IOM has worked closely with the Government of Canada and other partners to safely resettle Afghans in the country since August 2021.

“The safe and dignified resettlement of refugees globally has been a central part of IOM’s work for more than 70 years and we are proud to be part of Canada’s efforts to provide a new home for tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans,” said IOM Director General António Vitorino.

“We continue to work closely with the Government of Canada and other partners to ensure Afghans are provided the opportunity to restart their lives in safety.”

The latest flight included Afghans who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan, including family members of former interpreters and privately sponsored individuals. In the past, the programme has also resettled members of many marginalized groups such as disabled persons, women and girls, and LGBTIQ+ people.

“Welcoming 30,000 Afghans, even though Afghanistan is one of the largest and most difficult resettlement efforts in Canada’s history, is a significant achievement,” said the Honorable Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. “This milestone is also a testament to the dedication of our partners, including the IOM, who continue to help vulnerable Afghans travel safely on their journey to Canada.”

“I have met with newcomers and seeing how they are building their new lives in Canada makes us more determined than ever to help as many vulnerable Afghans as possible. We will continue to collaborate with our partners to do everything we can to bring Afghans in need of protection to safety, and to provide them with a new home and the support they need to thrive in Canada.”

This achievement is the result of hard work and collaboration between IOM, the Government of Canada, NGOs, and other organizations operating in the region.

IOM plays a crucial role in the resettlement process, including coordinating resettlement flights, assisting with the application process, and providing pre-departure health assessments and pre-departure orientation sessions to prepare Afghans for their new lives in Canada. IOM also facilitates their travel to their new home communities around the country.

IOM collaborated with the Government of Canada to resettle Syrian and Iraqi refugees in the recent past, and it will continue to work with its global partners to support Canada’s pledge to welcome at least 40,000 Afghans.