Over 3,200 centenarians among Zimbabwe’s registered voters – ZEC

A total of 3,253 registered voters in Zimbabwe are aged 101 years and above, according to the country’s electoral body.

There are 3,112 voters aged between 101 and 110 years; 130 aged between 111 and 120 years, and 11 aged above 120 years, data provided by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Thursday showed.

The ZEC did not give the age of the oldest voter, but women constitute the bulk of the centenarian voters.

In the 101 to 110 years category, 2,093 are women, followed by 87 in the 111 to 120 years category and seven above 120 years.

The figures have surprised many people, with some taking to social media to question whether they were authentic.

The ZEC recently removed thousands of people from the voters roll on the basis that they had died, and asked those whose names remain on the list to come forward and prove that they are indeed still alive.