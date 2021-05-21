Over 330 participants have secure jobs since the inception of the Ghana Job Fair in 2019.

Six thousand, Nine hundred and twenty- seven job seekers have so far participated in the job fair.

Madam Abena Owusua Amponsah-Bio, Senior National Coordinator, Migration and Diaspora, Ghanaian-German Centre, said 141 females participants were placed into employment with 287 males also securing jobs.

Madam Amponsah-Bio, speaking at the Virtual launch of the Ghana Job Fair Hybrid Edition, said 1455 job vacancies were created.

The Ghana Job Fair, which is now extended to three days and slated from 27-29 July, 2021.

The three-day fair is on the theme:” Connect, Explore and Advance your Career.”

The job fair is targeted at young jobseekers, entrepreneurs, technical and vocational artisans and aims to help tackle unemployment, underemployment and improve skills as well as promote entrepreneurship among the youth.

It would also complement the efforts of the government in finding lasting solutions to youth unemployment.

She said data generated from participants during the fairs indicated that 52. 4 per cent of them were looking for employment, while 20 per cent were looking for training and entrepreneurship.

Madam Amponsah-Bio said 7.5 per cent were also looking for skills for employability and 14. 5 were looking for training in digital economy and technology, while 12.5 per cent wanted to know more about the Center.

She said on the benefits participants derived from the fair in 2019, 49 per cent have improved their entrepreneurial skills, while 58 per cent improved their employability skills.

Madam Amponsah-Bio said 50 per cent of jobseekers improved their digital skills and 87 per cent were satisfied with various sessions, while 91 per cent found the fair very useful.

“93 per cent are willing to recommend the fair to other jobseekers,” she added.

The Ghana Job Fair 2021, Hybrid edition, will feature seasoned speakers from the private sector and will give participants a rare opportunity to engage with speakers through in-person and vertical workshops, panel discussions, among others, all on one platform.

The Centre was commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the