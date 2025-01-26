Over 380 Diplomatic Passports Returned After Presidential Recall

In a move to ensure the proper use of diplomatic passports, over 380 passports have been returned following a recall issued by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President.

The recall directive, which expired on January 24, 2025, required individuals who were issued diplomatic passports under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to return the documents.

The vast majority of these returns were completed by January 23, according to an online report by Citi News. The recall is part of a broader effort by the government to prevent the misuse of diplomatic passports, which are intended solely for official state functions such as international representation. These passports offer privileges like expedited customs clearance and tax exemptions, but they can pose security risks when used improperly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged to implement stricter measures to ensure that diplomatic passports are only in the hands of those actively serving in official roles, following concerns about unauthorized individuals continuing to possess these sensitive documents.