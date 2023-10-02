Over 4 billion people across the globe wear glasses, set to by 2025

Surge in the cases of eye-related disorders among people worldwide is fueling demand opportunities in the global eyewear market.

Over 4 billion people across the globe wear glasses which will gradually increase and by 2025 half of the planet will require glasses.

Approximately 64% of adults use some form of vision correction, including eyeglasses, contact lenses, and/or vision correction surgery.

The global eyewear market is estimated to gain a value of $210.8 billion by 2025, states a study by Overnight Glasses. In addition, the study finds that the market for eyewear is expected to grow 4.69% annually between 2021 and 2026.

As per Overnight Glasses’ study on the trends and statistics of the eyewear market, the demand for eyewear is constantly rising, leading the eyewear industry to become a highly profitable market. The study covers a broad spectrum of data including general eyewear statistics, a detailed breakdown by gender, key market players and more.

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have near or distance vision impairment.

Visual impairment, whether related to near or distance vision, can encompass a diverse range of conditions that affect an individual’s ability to see clearly at varying distances.

In at least 1 billion – or almost half – of these cases, vision impairment could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

These 1 billion people include those with moderate or severe distance vision impairment or blindness due to unaddressed refractive error (88.4 million), cataracts (94 million), age-related macular degeneration (8 million), glaucoma (7.7 million), diabetic retinopathy (3.9 million), as well as near vision impairment caused by unaddressed presbyopia (826 million).