Over 400 Ghanaian Pilgrims Begin 2025 Hajj Journey from Tamale

The first group of Ghanaian Muslims embarking on the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage has departed for Saudi Arabia, marking the start of this year’s sacred journey.

A total of 425 pilgrims from Ghana’s five northern regions flew directly from Tamale’s Yakubu Tali International Airport to Jeddah on Saturday, with additional groups set to follow in the coming days.

This year’s Hajj will see around 6,000 Ghanaian pilgrims a significant increase from the 4,000 who traveled from the northern regions in 2024. Ahead of their departure, senior government officials and members of the Interim Hajj Taskforce visited the pilgrims to offer prayers and guidance. The delegation included Taskforce Chairman Collins Dauda, Interior Minister Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, and Northern Regional Minister Adolf Ali John.

Alhaji Dauda urged the pilgrims to maintain discipline throughout their spiritual journey while assuring them of proper arrangements for their safety, accommodation, and meals in Madina and Mecca. Interior Minister Muntaka reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless pilgrimage and called on the travelers to pray for Ghana’s peace and prosperity. The Northern Regional Minister provided practical advice on fulfilling Hajj rites.

Many pilgrims expressed appreciation for the preparations, commending both the Hajj committee and travel agencies for their efforts. The smooth departure signals a promising start to this year’s pilgrimage, as thousands more Ghanaians prepare to undertake one of Islam’s most significant religious obligations.

The growing number of pilgrims reflects increasing accessibility and support for Ghanaian Muslims undertaking Hajj, reinforcing the country’s active participation in this global Islamic tradition. With direct flights from Tamale, the logistical improvements aim to ease the journey for northern pilgrims, who previously faced additional travel hurdles. As the spiritual journey unfolds, the focus remains on devotion, unity, and the shared aspirations of the faithfu